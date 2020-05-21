Popular influencer hits back at mommy shamers: ‘it’s not ok for anyone to make comments about my mothering’

The Instagram star was targeted online for sharing photos of her children

Popular influencer hits back at mommy shamers: ‘it’s not ok for anyone...

Top Irish influencer Naomi Clarke has hit back at ‘mommy shamers’, after receiving “cruel comments” about sharing photos of her children online.

The mum-of-three didn’t hold back when followers attacked her over her decision to share her daughters Anabelle, Ivy and Luna May on her social media account.

“Woke up to really mean and unnecessary private messages this morn. And it’s not the first time this week,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram Happy Easter from us 🐣❤️ A post shared by Style Fairy By Naomi Clarke (@the_style_fairy) on Apr 12, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT

“To clarify, I choose to show my daughters on here, occasionally, that is my choice, as their mother, and something my husband and I have decided together.

“It is not ok for anyone to make comments or judge me about my mothering. My children are off limits,” she wrote

“Judge me, make mean and cruel comments about my weight, my style, my content, grand…fire away. (And people do) but do not sit back from a far and judge my mothering,” she added.

The fashion and lifestyle blogger has amassed a huge following online, with over 127k followers on her Instagram account.

Other popular Irish influencers choose to share photos of their children, including Pippa O’Connor, Rosie Connolly, Lisa Jordan and Grace Mongey.

However former Miss World Rosanna Davison made the decision to keep her daughter Sophia off her social media account, admitting that she wanted the choice to be up to her when she is old enough.

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.