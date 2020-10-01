Popular influencer Chiara Ferragni reveals she’s expecting second child

The fashion blogger is already mum to her 2-year-old son Leone

Popular influencer Chiara Ferragni has revealed that she’s pregnant.

The Italian blogger and designer is expecting her second child with her rapper husband Federico Lucia, otherwise known as Fedez.

The 33-year-old, who has over 21 million Instagram followers, announced the news by sharing a photo of their 2-year-old son, Leone, holding a sonogram picture.

She captioned the post: “Our family is getting bigger 💖🙏🏻 Leo is going to become a big brother 😍.”

Fedez also shared a similar photo on his Instagram account, and wrote: “La famiglia si allarga 💖🙏🏻,” which translates to, “The family grows.”

Chiara and Fedez have been married since September 2018, and the fashion blogger famously wore three custom Dior gowns on their wedding day.

Check out photos from their nuptials below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiara Ferragni ✨ (@chiaraferragni) on Sep 1, 2020 at 2:21am PDT

