Popular Harry Potter star Miriam Gargoyles reveals she turned down Celebrity Traitors

Popular Harry Potter star Miriam Gargoyles has revealed she turned down the current series of Celebrity Traitors.

The 84-year-old actress confessed she has never watched the show and rejected the offer to appear on it.

Appearing at the Cheltenham Literature Festival to promote her latest book, she was asked whether she would appear on the show: “Well, I can tell you the answer to that. No.”

“Because I was offered this job. No. Just recently and I can’t think of anything I’d rather less do.”

“No, I’m not into that. I’ve never watched it; I don’t intend to watch it. There is some jolly good people doing it,” she continued.

“And if they want to do it for money, well, that’s fair enough but you won’t get me on it.”

On the BBC One spin-off show, celebrities such as comedian Alan Carr, journalist Jonathan Ross, singer Charlotte Church, and actor Celia Imrie are vying for a charity prize fund.

In order to earn money for the charity prize pot, the Faithfuls, the show’s participants, must identify and expel the group’s homicidal traitors while performing a number of tasks.

The broadcaster has announced that the final episode of The Celebrity Traitors will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, November 6 at 9pm.

The episode will also be an extended one, with the runtime stretching to 70 minutes.

Fans will have to wait until the final episode to see if this series’ Traitors – Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Alan Carr – will be able to avoid detection and succeed in stealing the money for their chosen charities.

The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors has already been watched by over 11.7m viewers to date, breaking its own record for the most viewed episode of The Traitors UK.