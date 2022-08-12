Popular EastEnders star joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

EastEnders star James Bye has been confirmed as the 14th contestant to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The actor is best known for playing Martin Fowler in the BBC’s award-winning soap, which he took over in 2014.

He has been nominated for several British Soap awards, winning one for Best Storyline in 2016, and has starred in several well-reviewed theatre productions.

He has previously had roles in the BBC One mini-series The Great Train Robbery and films including Hummingbird, The Hooligan Factory and Cemetery Junction.

James said: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.”

“There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud.”

James will join X Factor star Fleur East, former Arsenal footballer Tony Adams, pop singer Molly Rainford, Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, singer Matt Goss, Loose Women panelist Kaye Adams, and radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson on the upcoming season of Strictly.

Soap stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, comedian Jayde Adams, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, radio host Tyler West, and Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin will also take to the dancefloor next month when the BBC series returns.