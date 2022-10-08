Popular comedian confirmed to appear on Dancing On Ice 2023

Popular comedian Darren Harriott has been confirmed to appear on Dancing On Ice 2023.

The 34-year-old is also a regular panellist on Love Island’s spin-off show Aftersun.

Darren will join ten other celebrities on the show, who will all embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in an attempt to impress both the panel and the public.

Drag Queen The Vivienne, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu will also skate across our small screens.

Meanwhile, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and former TOWIE star Joey Essex have also been confirmed for the upcoming series of the popular ITV show.

Dancing On Ice returns for a new season early next year.