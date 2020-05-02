Popular boyband The Wanted spark reunion rumours

The Wanted have sparked rumours that they’re set to reunite, six years after they went on hiatus.

The boyband fuelled speculation when they changed their profile picture and cover image on Facebook this week.

Bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes went on hiatus back in 2014, after completing their ‘Word of Mouth’ tour.

At the time, the band said: “Tom, Max, Jay, Siva and Nathan have collectively decided to take time to pursue personal endeavours following the tour’s conclusion.”

“The band wants to stress to their fans that they will continue on as The Wanted and look forward to many successful projects together in the future.”

“They thank their fans for their continued love and support and look forward to seeing them on tour.”

After The Wanted disbanded, Max and Nathan both launched solo careers, and were both signed by Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

Max also tried to dip his toe into acting, and appeared in the sixth season of Glee back in 2015.

One year after The Wanted split, Jay won Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Aliona Vilani, and he’s since made a name for himself on the West End.

