New Pope elected as Conclave comes to an end

A brand new Pope has been elected – Robert Prevost of the US, the first American pontiff in history.

He’ll be known as Pope Leo XIV.

This comes after white smoke billowed above the Sistine Chapel, the signal that cardinals had selected a new pontiff on the second day of the conclave.

Prevost, age 69, from Chicago, Illinois, is a leader with global experience, and spent much of his career as a missionary in South America and served as bishop in Peru.

The conclave, the process that begins the election of the pope, begun on Wednesday May 7th.

Following his election, the new pontiff appeared on the balcony to greet the people of the Vatican City.

The new pope will now be led to a small room next to the Sistine Chapel where he will put on the white papal robes for the first time.

Before the 133 cardinals made their choice on the second day of the conclave, four favourites had emerged to succeed pope Francis.

According to insiders cardinals Pietro Parolin (Secretary of State), Peter Erdov (Hungary), Jean-Marc Aveline (France) and Pierbattista Pizzaballa (Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem) were the names at the front of the running.