Police searching for Travis Scott following alleged assault in a nightclub

Police are searching for Travis Scott, after he allegedly assaulted a man in a New York nightclub.

According to a statement obtained by NBC News, officers from the NYC Police Department responded to Club Nebula in the early hours of Thursday morning after a sound engineer said “he was involved in a verbal dispute with” the rapper.

Travis has been accused of escalating the dispute “into a physical altercation” before he allegedly “punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face”.

The 30-year-old, who shares two children with reality star Kylie Jenner, has also been accused of causing about $12k worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen.

The rapper then allegedly fled the scene, and police are now looking to speak to him.

In a statement to E! News, Travis’ attorney Mitchell Schuster said he was confident his client would be cleared of any wrongdoing.

He said: “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight.” “We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.” Ritchie Romero, the managing partner of Club Nebula, added, “This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.”