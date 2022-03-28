Police say Chris Rock declined to file complaint against Will Smith over Oscars slap

The Los Angeles Police Department have revealed Chris Rock declined to file complaint against Will Smith, after he slapped him at the Oscars.

The comedian was presenting the Best Documentary Oscar when he made a joke about the Men In Black star’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, apparently alluding to her bald head by calling her “G.I. Jane”.

Jada has opened up in the past about the fact that she suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

After Chris made the joke, Will stormed onto the stage, slapped Chris in the face and shouted at him.

When he got back to his seat, the actor told a shocked Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

In a press release, LAPD said Chris declined to file a police report against Will over the incident, adding: “If the party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Following the dramatic events of last night, there have been calls online for Will to be stripped of his Best Actor award, which he received later in the night for his role in King Richard.

After accepting the award, an emotional Will said: “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees.”

“This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine light on all of the people.”