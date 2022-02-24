Police investigating theft of valuable props used for The Crown

Police are investigating the theft of valuable props used for The Crown.

According to The Sun, as much as £150,000 of items were stolen from the set of the popular Netflix show overnight last Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred near Doncaster during the final week of production on the upcoming fifth season.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency that the reports were true, but provided no additional comment.

The show is due to return for its fifth instalment at the end of the year, featuring a new all-star cast.

Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of Princess Diana, while Dominic West is taking over from Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip.

Princess Anne will be played by Claudia Harrison, Lesley Manville will star as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller will take on the role of former British Prime Minister John Major.

Check out the first look of the new season below: