Police fear alleged Holly Willoughby kidnapping plot could have happened ‘within a week’

Police reportedly feared that the alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby could have happened “within a week”.

On Friday, October 6, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard that the man accused of plotting to kidnap the This Morning presenter allegedly contacted a hitman in the US to kill her.

According to MailOnline, Gavin Plumb, 36, is a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Harlow, Essex.

It has reported that Mr Plumb was found in possession of weapons – including chloroform, cable ties and a blindfold, and had contacted a hitman in the US to kill Holly.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address.

The police raid on Wednesday night, October 4, came shortly after the Metropolitan Police had been tipped off about the alleged plot.

Prosecuting, Shefa Begum told the court: “In this matter, he’s made detailed plans with another to kidnap and murder.”

“He had arranged flights and transfers for these offences to be carried out.”

Police fear the alleged plot may have included the arrangement of a possible US-based hitman to travel to the UK next week.

Mr Plumb has been remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.

Essex Police superintendent Tim Tubbs said: “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.”

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan police service as the investigation proceeds.”

Scotland Yard are said to be watching Holly’s London home, in which she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

Mr Plumb was arrested on Wednesday evening, October 4, by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the This Morning presenter.

Officers are said to have seized a mobile phone and electronic devices from the ground-floor flat, which he lives in alone.

A neighbour of his in Harlow, Essex, told the publication: “I saw him being led out of his flat in handcuffs last night at about nine o’clock.”

A second said: “The police car has been there all day. Earlier on there was a forensics van.”

A source said: “Investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to ­kidnap Holly.”

“There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.”

An Essex police spokesperson said at the time: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation. The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October. He is currently in custody.”

According to the publication, police alerted This Morning bosses to the alleged kidnapping plot on Thursday morning, October 5.

Holly is said to have been informed shortly before she was due on air, leaving her “distraught”.

Alison Hammond filled in for the TV personality at the eleventh hour alongside Josie Gibson.

Mr Plumb previously starred on a BBC feature on weight loss back in 2018.

He once weighed 35st after eating solely junk food and drinking an average of 36 pints of cola per week.

The 36-year-old was unable to work because he couldn’t get out of his flat, not leaving his home for at least four years from 2014.

According to neighbours, Mr Plumb has been getting out and about more in recent times, and even started driving lessons.