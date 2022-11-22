Police called to Katie Price’s home over ‘domestic incident’ – just HOURS before Carl Woods confirmed their split

Police were called to Katie Price’s home over an alleged “domestic incident”, just hours before Carl Woods confirmed their split.

Earlier today, Carl announced and the former glamour model have called it quits, and claimed she “admitted to cheating” on him.

According to The Sun, police responded to a report of a domestic incident at Katie’s home at 9pm on Monday night, but no arrests were made.

An insider told the publication: “Carl was furious after discovering texts from another man on Katie’s phone. He’s demanded Katie return her engagement ring but she’s having none of it, and hasn’t even apologised.”

“Things have been rocky between them for a long time,” the source added.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We responded to a report of a domestic incident. Officers attended to conduct a welfare check. Enquiries are ongoing and there is no further information at this stage.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier today, Carl said in a video: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

The former Love Island star alleged: “I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me. She’s admitted that she cheated on me. She slept with somebody else.”

“So yeah, that’s the end of that I guess. I’m just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that’s done.”

Goss.ie has contacted Katie’s rep for comment on Carl’s claims.

Katie and Carl started dating in 2020, and they got engaged last April.

Earlier this year, Katie announced on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ that she and Carl were undergoing IVF treatment to welcome their first child together.

The mum-of-five also told the Scottish presenter that they were planning to get married later this year to ensure her terminally ill mother could attend their big day.