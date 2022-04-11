Police called to Irish footballer Aaron Connolly’s home after ‘bust-up with ex Lucinda Strafford’

Police were called to Irish footballer Aaron Connolly’s home after an alleged bust-up with his ex Lucinda Strafford.

According to The Sun, Lucinda had an explosive row with Aaron in the early hours of last Sunday morning, after she confronted him over her suspicions he was cheating on her.

The Love Island star reportedly “erupted” at Aaron after going to his £1.5million home following a night out with her pals at a nightclub in Brighton.

A source told the publication: “Their relationship had been toxic for some time before this. They broke up last year then wanted to give it another shot, but it just doesn’t look like it’s going to work.”

“Lucinda had a nice night out with her friends but later went to his place where things completely erupted. She’s had to put up with a lot during their relationship and she questioned him about him apparently cheating on her.”

“She kicked off and police were called. She needed calming down by cops.”

A neighbour added: “We saw police Sunday morning. They had to be let in because it’s a gated community.”

“There was a bit of a commotion. A woman was shouting and police were called to try to calm it down.”

Sussex Police confirmed they went to a “domestic disturbance” at Aaron’s home.