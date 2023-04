Plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles’ coronation ‘being finalised’

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to attend King Charles’ coronation next month.

According to Page Six, plans are being finalised for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

A royal insider said: “There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course. It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

Another source revealed the ultimate decision lies with Prince Harry.

“All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course,” the insider added. “Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

Last month, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to The Times that Harry and Meghan “received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.

They added: “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Meghan and Harry relocated to the US after stepping down as senior working members of the Royal family in 2020, and are currently living in California with their two children.

King Charles’ coronation weekend will begin with the official coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Charles and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “The King’s Procession.”

After the service, the couple will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “The Coronation Procession.”

They’ll then be joined in this procession by other members of the Royal family, who will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

The following day, there will be a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast by the BBC.

The concert “will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”

The Palace announced: “The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.”

“The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.”

The Palace also announced that “several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle” through a national ballot held by the BBC.

The Coronation Big Lunch will also take place on May 9, where members of the community will be “invited to share food and fun together … in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.”

The festivities will conclude on Monday, May 8 when “members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.”

The Palace explained: “The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”

King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September.