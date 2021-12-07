PK Kemsley arrested on suspicion of DUI one month after wife Dorit was robbed at gunpoint

PK Kemsley was arrested on suspicion of DUI last month.

According to the Daily Mail, the English businessman was pulled over on the 101 in Los Angeles on November 23, and he allegedly blew .081 during a breathalyzer test.

The RHOBH star, who was driving alone, was arrested and taken to the police department in Van Nuys at 12am, where he was tested again and blew .073. The legal limit blood in California is .08.

According to the outlet, the 54-year-old was held at the station for an hour before being driven home by California Highway Patrol.

PK’s attorney Alan Jackson told the publication: “PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner. Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit.”

“He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities. This would mark the first and only such incident in PK’s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson.”

PK’s arrest came just one month after his wife Dorit was robbed at gunpoint at their Encino Hills home, while PK was out of the country and their children were asleep in their rooms.

It’s understood the intruders ransacked the house for about 20 minutes, stealing all of the 45-year-old’s jewellery and handbags.

Speaking to Extra about the terrifying ordeal, Dorit said: “First of all, I was completely taken off guard. They were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”

The 45-year-old continued: “I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me.’”

“I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse. I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky… My kids didn’t wake up and they don’t know anything about it.”

The reality star admitted she was still struggling to come to terms with what happened, adding: “The panic attacks are coming… And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children?… I’m going through all of that.”

