PJ Gallagher wins praise for ‘brave’ appearance on The Late Late Show

PJ Gallagher has won praise for his “brave” appearance on The Late Late Show.

The comedian openly chatted to host Ryan Tubridy about his struggles with his mental health on Friday night.

Earlier today, he revealed he had secretly spent 11 weeks in St Patrick’s Mental Hospital earlier this year, admitting he was a “danger” to himself.

On The Late Late Show, the comedian admitted he’s in the “best place” he’s ever been in.

PJ has won praise from RTÉ viewers after opening up about his struggles with mental health during his “brave” interview with Ryan.

One Twitter user wrote: “Great to see a really raw, open and honest chat about metal illness with PJ Gallagher tonight,” while a second said: “Hats off to [PJ] for that insight and bravery to talk about #mentalhealth. Just shows, you never know what’s happening in ppls lives.”

A third wrote: “Good for you, PJ. No doubt you have helped many with your honesty and bravery,” while a fourth tweeted: “[PJ] probably doesn’t realise, how many people he’s going to help this evening, only love mo chara!!”

During his appearance on The Late Late Show and on a special episode of his Radio Nova podcast Glory Dayz with Jim McCabe, the 47-year-old admitted he’s struggled with his mental health in the past.

However, things changed last year when PJ started having “dangerous thoughts”.

On the podcast, he confessed: “It just got completely and utterly beyond my control to where I was a f**king danger to myself. I was a real danger to myself.”

PJ recalled going for a walk with his ex-wife Elaine late last year when he suffered a total breakdown.

“We were out walking the dogs and all of a sudden I had what can only be described as a complete and utter mental breakdown, to the point I fell on my knees and everything,” he said.

“As bad as I was before, it was this unbelievable fear, unbearable, inescapable fear came over me.”

“All I thought for the next two months was, ‘I don’t want to be alive.’ I couldn’t think of anything else except not wanting to be alive. The only way of getting rid of it was just not to be around anymore. Fear of nothing, just the crazy stuff going on in my head,” he explained.

“It feels so stupid when you say it now but fear of homelessness, fear of being poor, fear of not having money, fear of having no skills, fear of being useless, fear of being a burden on people, fear of all of that. Feeling like you are in the way of the world.”

PJ also recalled the time his friend, writer Stefanie Preissner, “saved his life”.

He said: “There was one point, things got so bad, it was four o’clock in the morning and I woke up, and I was talking to my friend Stefanie Preissner, who’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. She’s just my best friend.”

“It was four o’clock in the morning and I knew, ‘I’m not going to survive today, today’s the day.’ I’ve never felt so low, I was completely and utterly incapable of anything but this blind insane panic that I had to make stop.”

“I went to Stefanie at four o’clock in the morning. She came out and we got into the car and I was literally physically shaking in a ball, physically shaking, hands clenched, head down, and she saved my life that day.”

“No s*** she saved my life that day… I went and had something to eat and she put her hand on my arm and was like, ‘whatever it is, I promise you it’s going to pass.’”

“I didn’t believe her or anything, but I know if I didn’t go to her house that day I was going to go and do something else.”

Speaking about his admission to hospital, PJ recalled telling his bosses at Radio Nova that he needed to go to hospital.

“I got to the point where it didn’t matter anymore, it had turned into a life-or-death situation.”

After three weeks waiting for a bed, the comedian was admitted to St. Pat’s in December, where he stayed until March of this year.

During his time in hospital, the radio host pretended he was on holidays, and praised his bosses at Radio Nova for handling the situation “unbelievably well”.

Urging others to seek help if they need it, the 47-year-old said: “I just wish I had gone into hospital three weeks earlier… you learn how to manage it then.”

“I will never ever be that sick again, it’s never going to happen because now I have the tools, you have to work at being well.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.

