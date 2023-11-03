PJ Gallagher gives emotional mental health update on The Late Late Show

PJ Gallagher got emotional on The Late Late Show on Friday night as he gave an update on his mental health and discussed his new book.

Last year, the comedian openly chatted to host Ryan Tubridy about his struggles with his mental health.

On Friday night, the 48-year-old told the show’s new presenter Patrick Kielty that he felt he wasn’t completely honest about his mental health and how his upbringing affected him when he appeared on the show a year prior.

Speaking on the show, PJ said when writing his book, Mad House, he was “hiding the fact both my parents were really bad alcoholics.”

This became the catalyst for the comedian to come forward about his battle with his mental health, as he revealed that he was leaving out parts of his own struggles and how his parents own mental issues had an affect on his health.

“I was leaving out a lot. I was talking about depression and anxiety.”

“I wasn’t talking really about the schizophrenia or alcoholism, which is another mental illness, it’s another disease, and I was leaving that out.”

PJ told the host that he was “still lying” when he appeared on the show last year.

PJ opened up in depth about his mental health struggles and the shame he felt surrounding his diagnosis.

“I know it sounds crazy, but the only thing worse than existing for me, was that people would know that I was sick,” PJ explained on air.

The comedian revealed he was doing well after the birth of his twin children, who are now 10-months-old.

The Young Offenders star continued to get emotional as he reflected on the death of his mother – who’s anniversary is this Sunday.

Viewers from all over the country took to X to praise the comedian.

One viewer wrote: “PJ Gallagher is a legend & a gent, speaks such true words that so many people suffer with daily, there is still a stigma / shame with mental health ‘oh don’t speak to him / her, they had a breakdown.”

Another X user said: “What a total burst of fresh air @pjgallagher is looking forward to reading his book.”