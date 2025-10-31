Pixie Lott welcomes second child with model husband Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott has announced the arrival of her second child with her husband, Oliver Cheshire.

The 34-year-old singer and her model partner, 37, who first met in 2010, shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that she had given birth to another baby boy.

Posting a touching video of their newborn holding her finger, Pixie wrote: “he’s here.”

The couple are already parents to son Albert, whom they welcomed in October 2023.

Pixie revealed she was expecting her second child in spectacular fashion – live on stage at London’s Mighty Hoopla in June.

While performing for an excited crowd, she happily declared: “I’m having another baby!”

Her onstage reveal was a striking contrast to her first pregnancy, which she kept private until she was 31 weeks along.

In June 2023, the pop star took to Instagram to share the news, posing in a black sports bra and leggings as Oliver kissed her stomach.

The delighted couple smiled for the camera as they held up an ultrasound image, admitting they were counting down the days to meet their little one.

At the time, Pixie wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

Pixie and Oliver first crossed paths at a Select Model catwalk show in 2010 and quickly fell in love.

Six years later, Oliver proposed on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in London in November 2016.

After several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple finally tied the knot in June 2022 at Ely Cathedral.

Explaining why they chose to postpone their wedding rather than scale it down, Pixie said: “I didn’t want to do it when there were restrictions and we couldn’t invite everyone we wanted to because of the rules.

“I wanted to wait until we could have the big party – our wedding will be a big party.”

Pixie first shot to fame at just 18 years old when her debut single Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh) topped the charts in 2009.