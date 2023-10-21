Pixie Lott ‘secretly welcomes first child’ with husband Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott has quietly welcomed her first child with her husband Oliver Cheshire.

While the singer hasn’t officially announced the birth of their baby yet, the couple were spotted out on a stroll with the newborn on Friday.

In photos published by MailOnline, the proud parents beamed as they pushed their baby in a black and gold stroller.

The news comes after Pixie, 32, announced she was expecting her first child with Oliver, 35, in June.

The pop singer was 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own ❤️”

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards commented on the post: “Oh my goodnessss! Congratulations babe this is amazing news 😍♥️.”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats!!!!! Such fun ahead xx.”

TOWIE star Gemma Collins also commented: “Pixie 🧚‍♀️ you truly magical being and I’m so excited for you and happy for you and Cheshire xx ❤️.”

Pixie and Oliver started dating in 2010, and got engaged on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016.

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire last June.

Model Sabrina Elba, socialite Emma Weymouth, McFly’s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Horsley, and TOWIE’s Tom Pearce were among the guests in attendance.