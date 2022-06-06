Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire in star-studded wedding

Pixie Lott married Oliver Cheshire in a star-studded wedding today.

The couple, who got engaged on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016, were forced to cancel their big day multiple times throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Model Sabrina Elba, socialite Emma Weymouth, McFly’s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Horsley, and TOWIE’s Tom Pearce were among the guests at the wedding at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire.

Back in March, Pixie opened up about her and Oliver’s reason behind postponing their wedding.

The singer, who has been dating Oliver since 2010, told The Mirror: “So many people had to move their wedding and postpone everything. I’m just so happy that things are going ahead. But we knew we had to do it and we weren’t the only ones.”

“We’ve had to move it a few times because of the lockdowns in the pandemic, so we’re happy we’re finally doing it. It’s been a long time coming!”