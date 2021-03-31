The couple tied the knot back in 2017

Pixie Geldof ‘expecting her first child’ with husband George Barnett

Pixie Geldof is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband George Barnett.

The couple tied the knot in star-studded Spanish ceremony back in 2017, with models Daisy Lowe and Alexa Chung serving as bridesmaids on the day.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the model was spotted debuting a baby bump as she enjoyed a stroll in the sun with her husband.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Pixie for comment.

Pixie is the daughter of Irish singer Bob Geldof and his ex-wife Paula Yates.

The former couple also shared two other daughters, Fifi and Peaches.

In 2014, Peaches was found dead at her home in Wrotham, Kent at the age of 25 after a heroin overdose.

Ad