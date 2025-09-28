The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in historic NFL game

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in a historic NFL game.

With just four points between them, the Steelers came out on top with 24 points, versus the Vikings who scored 21.

The game was historic, as it marked the first ever time Dublin has hosted an NFL (National Football League) game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL UK & IRE (@nfluk)

Thousands of American football fans descended upon Dublin this weekend, as the city hosted its first-ever NFL (National Football League) game.

While Ireland has staged seven U.S. college football matches since 2012, Sunday’s clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park marked the debut of a full NFL regular-season fixture on Irish soil.

The matchup is part of the NFL’s broader strategy to globalise the sport, with international games this season also planned in cities such as São Paulo, Berlin, Madrid, and London.

Tickets for the Dublin game were sold out, but fans unable to attend in person could watch the game live on Virgin Media in Ireland, or on the NFL Network in the US.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL UK & IRE (@nfluk)

Both teams entered the game with 2–1 records.

The Steelers, designated as the home team due to their international marketing partnership with Ireland and Northern Ireland, aimed to leverage local support.

The Vikings, led by backup quarterback Carson Wentz, have demonstrated strong defensive performances this season.