Pippa O’Connor’s husband Brian Ormond recovering after ‘tough weekend’ in hospital: ‘Things went from bad to worse’

Brian Ormond spent the weekend in hospital, after undergoing surgery on his back.

The businessman, who is married to influencer and entrepreneur Pippa O’Connor, shared the news on Instagram by posting a photo from his hospital bed in the Mater.

The photo showed a sweet card from their youngest son Billy, which read: “To Dad, I love you. Love always, Billy xxx.”

Brian captioned the post: “Tough weekend but a massive thank you to all the staff at the Mater Private hospital for looking after me so well with my back surgery.”

“Looking forward to heading home to the best nurse now,” he added, tagging his wife Pippa.

Brian didn’t share the reason behind his operation, but Pippa offered an update on her Instagram Story.

“Poor Brian is in hospital,” she told her followers. “He will be fine, he just had to have back surgery, of all things. Things just kind of went from bad to worse and he needed to get it done.

“He needed to get it done ages ago but anyway, he had it done on Friday, and he’ll be home later on today.

“So the weekend consisted of football matches and hospital visits, so I’m happy to see a new week although it’s absolutely miserable here and lashing… but I’m feeling a little bit lighter and brighter internally,” she added.