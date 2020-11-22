Pippa O’Connor unveils her ‘exciting’ new brand

Pippa O’Connor has unveiled her “exciting” new brand.
The mum-of-two first teased the new venture on Saturday, admitting she was “excited and nervous” to reveal the news.
“This has been a long time coming,” she told her Instagram followers, “It was always something I was going to do.”
“I’m so proud of it, I love it,” Pippa added, “I’m just incredibly excited.”
The blonde beauty shared another teaser to her Instagram Stories this morning, revealing she was launching a cosmetics line called ‘Up Cosmetics’.
Pippa’s makeup line will officially launch in December, with Pippa writing: “The start of something special.”
“I’ve been breathing and living this brand, so I know you’re going to love it as well,” she said.
The news comes after Pippa recently celebrated four years in business with her clothing brand POCO by Pippa.
Pippa launched her clothing brand back in 2016, and started out selling a range of jeans at first.
Four years later, Pippa has grown her business by adding shoes, shorts, skirts, jackets and a range of t-shirts and sweatshirts to her collection.