Pippa O’Connor shares sweet throwback snaps with Brian Ormond to mark 9th wedding anniversary

The couple have two children together

Pippa O’ Connor has shared some sweet throwback snaps with her husband Brian Ormond to mark their ninth wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in Enniskerry, County Wicklow back in 2011, and held their wedding reception at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel.

Taking to Instagram, Pippa posted four adorable pictures of the happy couple, which included a photo from their big day.

“We are married 9 years today ❤️ ,” she wrote.

“18/6/11 one of the best days of our lives ☺️.”

“I’m emotional thinking of the beautiful day we had with our family & friends – Happy Anniversary @brianormondtv .. I love you so much,” she added.

Brian also took to Instagram to share a stunning black-and-white photo from their wedding day, alongside a touching message to his 35-year-old wife.

“Today we celebrate 9years of marriage,” he wrote.

“You look as stunning today as the day we married. We’ve had so many laughs together, may we always make each other laugh.”

“Thank you for being you and I can’t wait to celebrate the big 10years next year @pipsy_pie XXX.”

Brian and Pippa tied the knot in 2011, and have since welcomed two children – Ollie, 7, and Louis, 4.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.