Pippa O’Connor shares sweet snaps from Kerry staycation

The influencer went on a trip with her husband Brian Ormond and their two kids

Pippa O’Connor has shared sweet snaps from her family trip to Kerry.

The POCO founder is currently enjoying a staycation with her husband Brian Ormond, and their two kids – Ollie, 8, and Louis, 5.

Taking to Instagram, the Kildare native posted multiple snaps from their weekend away.

She captioned the post: “Kerry memories 💚☺️.”

Their trip comes after Pippa recently announced she’s expecting her third child with Brian.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the mother-of-two wrote: “I’m feeling beyond grateful and happy to be sharing our special news.”

“We are all so excited to welcome baby Ormond to our family this Autumn ❤️ @brianormondtv.”

After announcing their happy news, Pippa bravely revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year, and admitted she felt “so lucky” to be pregnant again.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the 36-year-old said: “Brian and I are so thrilled. We love babies and we always knew we wanted another baby but it never happened after Louis so we were kind of at peace with that.”

“I’m so happy with what we have and so grateful with what we have that I didn’t want to be always wishing for another but we always said if it happened, amazing.”

“Then last summer I got pregnant which was the biggest shock, I literally could not believe it. And then unfortunately I had a miscarriage in October.”

“I don’t want to be sad or getting too emotional when I’m actually so happy… So that was October, I went for my second scan and unfortunately there was no heartbeat.”

“I know so many people have been there and there are going to be so many people watching this who have just gone through it today or last week. We all know how common it is but I still think it’s unsaid.”

“To be honest, I don’t even know when I would’ve opened up about it if I wasn’t lucky enough to be pregnant again now because I suppose we don’t really want to show vulnerability and I don’t want to feel sad.”

“But then I know how I felt at the time and I just wanted someone else to say, ‘That happened to me’. You want to be able to relate to someone.”

“I’m so conscious of not wanting to upset people but I’m just sharing my own story and I just wanted to be truthful about what I went through.”

“You look at Instagram and you see someone sharing their lovely news and it can look like everything is perfect all of the time, but I can guarantee everyone’s been through something along the way.”