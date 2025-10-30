Pippa O’Connor shares candid update as husband Brian Ormond remains in hospital with health setbacks

Pippa O’Connor has shared an honest update on her husband’s health concerns.

The POCO Beauty founder has revealed that her husband Brian Ormond is still in hospital, and has been receiving treatment for a number of health setbacks.

Pippa recently took to social media to address fans’ concerns about Brian’s wellbeing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

On her Instagram stories, Pippa uploaded several video messages in which she revealed that she is about to decorate her house for Halloween. During the update, she also announced that Brian has yet to be discharged from hospital.

“Brian is still in hospital, he’s on day 10. It’s just been a whole thing, God love him. It’s just been not great,” the mother-of-three confessed.

“Thank you for all the kind messages, by the way, asking how Brian is. He’s okay, it’s just a slow process,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

Pippa – who shares sons Ollie (12), Louis (9) and Billy (4) with Brian – then went on to confirm more details about her husband’s diagnosis.

“I haven’t really experienced this before. He got a really bad infection, so yeah, [he’s] on the antibiotic, IV drip, multiple times a day,” the 40-year-old detailed.

“At first, it was trying to find the right ones that would bring the infection down, and then once they did, it started to come down slowly, but it’s a slow process,” she reiterated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

“He’s also had two back operations with a very short space of time in between them, so I feel so bad for him. He’s had such bad luck and [been] really unfortunate the last few months,” Pippa noted, before stating that she “can’t wait” for her husband to be back to full health.

“Things just didn’t go as smoothly, I suppose, as we would have anticipated at the start, but anyway, that’s life and he will be okay. He’s young, fit and healthy, so we can’t wait to have him home,” Pippa concluded.