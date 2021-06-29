The expectant mum got her second jab over the weekend

Pippa O’Connor reveals she’s ‘relieved’ after receiving second dose of Covid vaccine

Pippa O’Connor has revealed she’s feeling relieved after receiving her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 36-year-old, who is expecting her third child, got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Pippa admitted she suffered with some flu-like symptoms after the jab – but they only lasted about 24 hours.

The POCO founder said: “Yesterday I wasn’t 100% after my second vaccine dose, which I got on Sunday evening.”

“I woke up yesterday morning and I just wasn’t 100%. It was exactly what I was told could happen, like flu-like symptoms… headache, a few aches and pains.”

“But it only lasted until last night, so got through that with just rest and water,” she explained.

“It just feels like a big relief now, I’m so glad I’ve had it done and its all over with, done and dusted.”

“Most of my friends are done, all my family are done, my husband… and yeah it just feels like a relief,” Pippa added.

The influencer recently announced she’s expecting her third child with Brian Ormond.

The couple are already parents to two sons – Ollie, 8, and Louis, 5.

To make sure you get trusted and reliable information on COVID-19 (coronavirus) and on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the HSE.