Pippa O’Connor reveals she’s ‘home hunting’ for best friend Brian Dowling

Pippa O’Connor has revealed that she’s “home hunting” for her best friend Brian Dowling.

Earlier this week, the TV presenter announced that he’s moving back to Ireland “permanently” with his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

Clearly delighted by Brian’s decision to move back home, Pippa and her husband Brian Ormond have been on the lookout for properties in Kildare.

During an Instagram Q&A, Pippa said she’s “very” excited about Brian and Arthur’s move to Ireland, and confessed: “We (me and @brianormondtv) are home hunting for them..”

Pippa joked: “They haven’t asked us to 😂 but we’d like them near us 😝👏🏼.”

Pippa and Brian have been best friends for years, and the former Big Brother star is Godfather to youngest son Louis.

Brian and Arthur had been living in Los Angeles for the past two years, but decided to move back to Brian’s home country after he took part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars this year.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the TV presenter revealed: “Myself and Arthur are moving back to Ireland as of now. Yay! I was due to fly back to LA in the middle of April but I won’t be going back. We are staying permanently put.”

“We planned on moving back here next year but with everything that is going on around the world, it made us realise that we want to be near our friends, we want to be near our family now more than ever.”

Brian also confirmed that he’s looking for a new home in the Kildare area, where he will be close to his family, and his BFF Pippa.

“It’s really exciting, yes, we are moving a year earlier than expected but it’s another new start for us. It’s another beginning,” he said.

“We are going to be living around the Kildare area. I’m looking at places. We’re going to go back to my mom’s and live there for a few weeks, get our bearings and find a place.”