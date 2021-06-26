Pippa O’Connor reveals she’s already found out the gender of her third child

Pippa O’Connor has revealed she’s already found out the gender of her third child.
The 36-year-old is expecting another baby with her husband Brian Ormond, and is due to give birth later this year.
During a Q&A on Instagram last night, Pippa admitted they found out the sex of their baby – but they’re keeping the news a secret for now.
After a follower asked if they’re going to find out their baby’s gender, Pippa replied: “We know but just keeping it to ourselves as our boys would like a surprise.”
The POCO founder also admitted she really struggled with nausea during the early stages of her pregnancy.
After a follower asked if she had bad morning sickness, Pippa responded: “Not in the mornings but every evening from maybe 4/5 pm… I felt like I’d been hit by a bus.”
During the Q&A, Pippa also compared this pregnancy to her first two.
“I nearly forgot how the others felt… I was 28 when I had Ollie and felt like I breezed through it without even thinking much…,” she wrote.
“I had gestational diabetes ob that pregnancy at the very end but I managed it with diet.”
“On Louis, I had a huge cyst that needed to be removed. I had keyhole surgery at 11 weeks. That was scary but I recovered after it.”
As for names, the 36-year-old admitted she has two in mind – but they haven’t settled on one just yet.