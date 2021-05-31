Pippa O’Connor reveals she suffered a miscarriage last year

The 36-year-old is expecting her third child with her husband Brian Ormond

Pippa O’Connor has revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year.

On Sunday evening, the POCO by Pippa founder announced she and her husband Brian Ormond are expecting their third child together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning, the 36-year-old thanked her followers for their kind messages and admitted she felt “lucky” to be pregnant again.

She said: “I just wanted to come on while I had the chance and say a big thank you. I’m just completely overwhelmed to be honest by the amount of messages that people are sending me.”

“I’m feeling the love and feeling the kindness big time. It’s made me so emotional since last night. I can’t even begin to explain how grateful we are.”

“Now that I’ve said it out loud, it’s definitely feeling more real now. It was actually quite nice to have it to ourselves for those few months but yeah, it’s so lovely to say it.”

“I was starting to get paranoid that people were looking at me at the school or the shop and thinking, ‘You’re clearly pregnant’. I’m sure they weren’t, but your mind just races.”

Pippa and Brian are already parents to two boys – Ollie, 8, and Louis, who turned 5 earlier this month.

The UP Cosmetics founder continued: “We only actually told the boys a couple of days ago because I didn’t want to say to them, ‘Don’t tell anyone,’ because I didn’t think that was fair. They’re so young.”

“I went down to the Gaelic pitch to get them on Saturday and Ollie was like, ‘Mum how’s the baby?’ I was like, well that’s that – everyone knows!” she laughed.

“They are, when I say excited, they are ecstatic… I’m delighted that they’re so thrilled.”

“We’re just on cloud nine. Brian and I are so thrilled. We love babies and we always knew we wanted another baby but it never happened after Louis so we were kind of at peace with that.”

“I’m so happy with what we have and so grateful with what we have that I didn’t want to be always wishing for another but we always said if it happened, amazing.”

“Then last summer I got pregnant which was the biggest shock, I literally could not believe it. And then unfortunately I had a miscarriage in October.”

“I don’t want to be sad or getting too emotional when I’m actually so happy… So that was October, I went for my second scan and unfortunately there was no heartbeat.”

“I know so many people have been there and there are going to be so many people watching this who have just gone through it today or last week. We all know how common it is but I still think it’s unsaid.”

“To be honest, I don’t even know when I would’ve opened up about it if I wasn’t lucky enough to be pregnant again now because I suppose we don’t really want to show vulnerability and I don’t want to feel sad.”

“But then I know how I felt at the time and I just wanted someone else to say, ‘That happened to me’. You want to be able to relate to someone. I’m so conscious of not wanting to upset people but I’m just sharing my own story and I just wanted to be truthful about what I went through.”

“You look at Instagram and you see someone sharing their lovely news and it can look like everything is perfect all of the time, but I can guarantee everyone’s been through something along the way.”