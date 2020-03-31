Pippa O’Connor recalls the devastating moment she found out her mum had passed away

Pippa O’Connor has recalled the devastating moment she found out her mum had passed away.

The former model opened up about losing her beloved mum Louise on Brian Dowling’s podcast Death Becomes Him, almost six years after her death.

The businesswoman’s mother died suddenly on October 11th, 2014, and years later Pippa still struggles to talk about it.

Pippa explained: “My uncle rang Brian. I was in the shower, and we hadn’t heard from her the day before, and we would always be in touch… she would ring me and my sister like 20 times a day.”

“So we hadn’t heard from her for like a day, and I was thinking that’s a bit weird. But my sister had said to me that my mum said she didn’t feel well the previous day, and that she had a flu or something and had gone to bed. So it wasn’t that big of a deal.”

“But then when she wasn’t responding, I suppose we started to get a bit concerned.”

Getting emotional, Pippa explained that her auntie was the one who found Louise, and said, “It’s the weirdest feeling because I had this pit in my stomach that morning in October, I just knew something was wrong.”

“And I was in the shower and Brian came in and he just looked at me, he didn’t even say anything, and I just knew,” Pippa said through tears.

“We were living in Meath at the time and Ollie was 1, and I remember just thinking, I don’t want him to see me upset,” Pippa explained.

“And I wanted to go to my sister’s house straight away, she was living over in Citywest, and we got someone to come over and look after Ollie because I just didn’t know what had happened, I was in shock.”

“But I just remember thinking I don’t want Ollie to see me, because I didn’t want him to be upset seeing me upset.”

“So I remember just throwing something on, and it’s so weird the things that you remember, because I remember sitting into the car, my hair was soaking wet, and looking up at the trees and just seeing all the gorgeous colours of trees in Autumn.”

“And it’s so weird like you might not remember conversations you had that day, but you just remember these weird moments.”

During their conversation, Pippa said she tries very hard to not dwell on the death of her mum too much, as it can have a negative affect on how you live your life.

She said: “I think when something like that happens you, you can go on with life and continue to hold this big chip on your shoulder, and be like why me? Why my mum? They didn’t deserve it, they had so much life to give… And you could carry that with you, and that could affect everything you do.”

“But I made a conscious decision to take what I could from that situation, and make sure that I try and live the best possible life that I can, and really go for it in my career, and try and have good relationships with my friends, my husband, try and give our kids the best life possible… because I really do think that life is just so short, and you just have to make the most of it.”

“And I think it’s easier some days to be negative and be down, but I just kind of think, what’s the feckin’ point? Do your best, be nice to people. Life if just so so short.”

You can listen to Pippa’s full interview below on Spotify: