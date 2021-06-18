Pippa O’Connor marks 10 year anniversary with Brian Ormond in the sweetest way

The couple are expecting their third child

Pippa O’Connor marks 10 year anniversary with Brian Ormond in the sweetest...

Pippa O’Connor has marked her 10 year wedding anniversary with Brian Ormond in the sweetest way.

The couple tied the knot in Enniskerry, County Wicklow back in 2011, and held their wedding reception at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel.

Taking to Instagram today, the Kildare native shared a sweet montage featuring photos and videos of them over the years.

Pippa captioned the post: “Happy Happy Anniversary @brianormondtv .. I’m so lucky to get to spend this life with my best friend.. you make me laugh so much. You’re a dreamer, a doer and a quick thinker.”

“I love your infectious energy & ability to make things happen. You’re kind and generous to the core. Always ready to help those around you without even thinking of yourself first.”

“I have the fondest memories of our wedding day this day 10 years ago, it was so beautiful. 26 year old me hadn’t a clue about what was ahead of us.. I’m so proud of us & everything we’ve been through, together.”

The video montage ended with a selfie of them holding a sonogram of their unborn baby.

Pippa and Brian recently announced they’re expecting their third child together.

The couple are already parents to two sons – Ollie, 8, and Louis, 5.

Pippa’s friends were clearly moved by her sweet tribute, and took to the comment section to wish them well.

Her best friend Brian Dowling commented: “Honestly WOW!! 10 years of INCREDIBLE memories!! Cheers to you guys today!!!”

Keith Duffy wrote, “Congratulations ya big Rides,” and Síle Seoige commented: “Aww that was absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Anniversary and here’s to the next decade!”