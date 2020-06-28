Pippa O’Connor defends best friend Brian Dowling – amid Big Brother controversy

The Dublin TV presenter has been hitting out at the show

Pippa O’Connor has shown her support for best friend Brian Dowling – amid his current row with Big Brother bosses.

The Dublin TV presenter has come head to head with previous host Davina McCall, after Big Brother: Best Shows Ever aired, but failed to mention Brian ever hosted the show.

Answering a Q&A on her Instagram stories, Pippa revealed she was “proud” of him for standing up for himself.

“I’m glad Brian stood up for himself,” she wrote.

“He did the right thing & in a dignified manner. It’s not nice to pushed aside unfairly, sometimes you have to say ‘this is wrong’!!,” she added.

It comes just hours after Brian released another statement, responding to Davina, who told her followers Brian had been asked to appear on the Big Brother special.

“I can’t believe I’m in this position AGAIN where I’m having to justify my feelings regarding BIG BROTHER,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

“I’m really sad that you have again posted something today which continues to fan the flames of this on social media and in the press.”

Speaking about his first statement, he explained: “This was me saying that my feelings were hurt, as I felt that my hosting six series of the show was airbrushed out.”

