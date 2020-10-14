Pippa O’Connor confirms there will be no official launch of new store – amid Covid restrictions

Pippa O’Connor confirms there will be no official launch of new store...

Pippa O’Connor has confirmed there will be no official launch of her new pop up shop, amid current restrictions.

The POCO by Pippa owner opened her 14th pop up shop in Kildare Village this morning, and it was very different to previous opening days.

Sharing photos and videos of her new store on Instagram, Pippa wrote: “We opened the doors to our new Pop Up Shop this morning.. no launch or ribbon cutting this time.”

“Hopefully those days will return.. but for now its a soft & quiet approach.”

Pippa also shared photos and videos of the store’s new look, including a hand sanitising station.

Posting a snap of her and husband Brian Ormond outside the store, Pippa added: “This is our 14th pop up shop to open – our 2nd time to open in Kildare Village.”

“It’s a strange & uncertain time to be opening a shop at the moment but we feel confident & comfortable opening here.”

The mum-of-two launched the brand back in 2016, and started out just selling a range of jeans at first.

Four years later, Pippa has grown her business by adding shoes, shorts, skirts, jackets and a range of t-shirts and sweatshirts to her collection.

Pippa decided against hosting a launch of her new store, amid concerns over rising cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

Earlier this month, Irish beauty brand BPerfect Cosmetics came under fire over the launch of their ‘mega store’ in Belfast.

The event was widely criticised on social media, after images and videos from the launch showed many shoppers not being socially distant, as well as some influencers and ambassadors not wearing masks inside the store.