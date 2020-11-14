The former model launched her own brand back in 2016

Pippa O’Connor celebrates four years in business with clothing brand POCO

Pippa O’Connor is celebrating four years in business today, with her clothing brand POCO by Pippa.

The mum-of-two launched the brand back in 2016, and started out selling a range of jeans at first.

Four years later, Pippa has grown her business by adding shoes, shorts, skirts, jackets and a range of t-shirts and sweatshirts to her collection.

Taking to Instagram today, Pippa shared a video documenting the brand’s growth over the past few years, and wrote: “Happy 4th Birthday POCO.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

“POCO started out like most businesses, at home at the kitchen table.”

“I never anticipated what would follow.. from 5 styles of jeans to now over 200 products.. this year seeing a growth rate of 34% on 2019.”

“I’m thankful for our team & our loyal customers over past 4 years. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and for always pursuing our dreams.”

Pippa is celebrating four years in business just weeks after she was forced to close her POCO pop up shop in Kildare Village, due to Level 5 restrictions.