Pippa O’Connor announces she’s expecting her third child with husband Brian Ormond

Pippa O’Connor has announced she’s expecting her third child with her husband Brian Ormond.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are already parents to two boys – Ollie, 8, and Louis, who turned 5 this month.

Sharing the exciting news via Instagram, Pippa wrote: “I’m feeling beyond grateful and happy to be sharing our special news. We are all so excited to welcome baby Ormond to our family this Autumn ❤️ @brianormondtv”.

Resharing Pippa’s post to his Instagram Stories, Brian wrote: “So excited. Love you xx.”

Rosanna Davison commented on the post: “Aww that’s amazing news! 😍❤️ Huge congratulations 🤗😘 xx”

Terrie McEvoy, who is expecting her first child with her husband David Fitzpatrick, wrote: “Awwww huge congrats to you all 🥺🤍👏 xxx”

James Patrice penned: “Congrats gals 😍😍❤️❤️”.