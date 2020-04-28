Pippa O’Connor announces incredible giveaway to raise money for charity

Pippa O’Connor has announced details of an incredible giveaway to raise money for charity.

The mum-of-two has encouraged her followers to donate to Childline, to be in with a chance of winning a two-night stay at The Europe Hotel & Resort in Killarney.

In a video posted on her feed, Pippa said: “Hi everyone, I want to share something really important with you all, I’m hoping you can help me out and I’ll be giving back to one lucky person at the end of this as well.”

“So today I am helping to raise funds for Childline, since the lockdown they have experience a huge 30% increase in calls from children right here in Ireland…”

“It is so sad to think that so many children just do not feel safe in their own homes. At the moment they have no escapism, they can’t even go to school.”

“Child abuse does not stop in a pandemic, if anything it is worse, so I am please asking for your help.”

“As a mum myself to two little boys, I can’t even imagine them not feeling safe or secure in their own home, it’s just no fair. So we can help.”

Pippa then encouraged her followers to text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 to Childline.

Pippa added: “To Enter just Screenshot your donation to your story and tag @pipsy_pie @theeuropehotelandresort #NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver.”

“I’ll announce a winner tomorrow (and I’ll also send you out a box of goodies to keep you pampered through the lockdown❤️)