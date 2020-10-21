Pippa O’Connor admits she’s ‘disappointed’ as she closes new shop – just one week after opening

The POCO shop opened for the first time last Wednesday

Pippa O’Connor has admitted she’s “disappointed” as she will have to close her POCO pop up shop in Kildare Village today – just one week after opening.

The POCO by Pippa owner opened her 14th pop up shop last Wednesday, but due to new Level 5 restrictions – the store will have to close for six weeks from 6pm this evening.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Pippa told her followers: “We’ll be closing our lovely shop tomorrow evening at 6pm.. I’m disappointed for our Kildare Village team, they’ve all worked so hard in helping to set the shop up.”

“We’ve had a great first week & everyones spirits were high.. but! it’s not the end of this pop up.. We’ll be back again in December.”

Pippa continued: “Thank you to everyone we met since last Wednesday in Kildare village & for the lovely feedback since.”

“Our online shop will still be operating as normal. Our POCO office team are busy working from home & are happy to help if anyone needs assistance.”

The mum-of-two launched the brand back in 2016, and started out just selling a range of jeans at first.

Four years later, Pippa has grown her business by adding shoes, shorts, skirts, jackets and a range of t-shirts and sweatshirts to her collection.

In another post, Pippa said she was feeling “incredibly sad” for business owners during this difficult time.

She wrote: “I watched a shop owner on the news earlier getting very emotional talking about closing their doors again.”

“I feel incredibly sad for the businesses that this will have a massive effect on. Some might not be able to open up again.”

“To those struggling I’m thinking of you.. I’ll do my best to support local and to support Irish.. I have a feeling everyone will be doing the same,” she added.