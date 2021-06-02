Pippa O’Connor admits she was ‘so nervous’ to open up about her miscarriage

The 36-year-old has been inundated with messages of support since sharing her story

Pippa O’Connor admits she was ‘so nervous’ to open up about her...

Pippa O’Connor has admitted she was “so nervous” to open up about her miscarriage.

On Sunday, the model mum announced that she and her husband Brian Ormond are expecting their third child together.

The following day, the POCO By Pippa founder bravely revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year, adding she felt “so lucky” to be pregnant again.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon, Pippa said: “I am still trying to get through messages from Monday. Oh my god, never had so many messages about anything.”

“It’s been so nice to chat to so many people but I’m also so conscious that there are hundreds that I haven’t been able to reply to.”

“I’m so unbelievably grateful that people took the time out to send me a message and share their own story or just send a message of support, and the amount of people as well that said they felt enticed to go and tell someone close to them about what they’re going through or what they have gone through even years ago.”

“I’m so glad that I shared it. I was so nervous to say anything just because you’re opening yourself up then to something that’s so personal to you, but like I said the other day it was so important for me to acknowledge it and to be honest,” she said.

Pippa admitted she was “so anxious” and “nervous” about being pregnant, after suffering a loss previously.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done with Brian the last few months because it’s been a lot of worry and obviously he was worried as well but he’s trying not to show that for me. But I feel like I can finally take a breathe now a little bit and I feel a little bit more myself.”

Pippa and Brian tied the knot in 2011, are already parents to two boys – Ollie, 8, and Louis, who turned 5 this month.

Announcing her pregnancy earlier this week, Pippa wrote: “I’m feeling beyond grateful and happy to be sharing our special news.”

“We are all so excited to welcome baby Ormond to our family this Autumn ❤️ @brianormondtv.”

Resharing Pippa’s post to his Instagram Stories, Brian wrote: “So excited. Love you xx.”