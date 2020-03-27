Pippa O’Connor admits she got ‘very emotional’ while recording new podcast with Brian Dowling

The businesswoman will open up about the death of her beloved mum Louise

Pippa O’Connor has admitted she got “very emotional” while recording an upcoming episode of Brian Dowling’s new podcast.

The TV presenter launched his new podcast series ‘Death Becomes Him’ on Thursday, in honour of his late mum Rosie, who sadly passed away back in 2018.

During the series, Brian will interview guests about the loss of loved ones, and his first guest was his husband Arthur Gourounlian – whose father died when he was just 16.

Brian’s second guest will be his best friend Pippa O’Connor, who will open up about losing her beloved mum Louise.

The businesswoman’s mother died suddenly on October 11th, 2014, after she suffered a suspected heart attack.

Speaking on her Instagram Story about Brian’s new podcast, Pippa said: “I really think that this podcast series is going to help loads of people. I’m really looking forward to listening to all of his guests.”

“I am his second guest, that I think is going to be aired on Tuesday, and I’ll be quite nervous to listen to that because we were both very emotional chatting.”

“And yeah, for me anyway I think it’s a hard topic because it’s just so sad when you’re talking about someone that you love that’s passed away,” Pippa admitted.

“I think people will enjoy it though, if you’re in the same boat.”

Pippa then encouraged her followers to listen to the first episode of Brian’s podcast on Spotify.