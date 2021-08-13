Pippa O’Connor admits she got ’emotional’ re-opening her pop-up shop in Kildare

The shop had to close last year after Ireland went into another lockdown

Pippa O’Connor has admitted she got “emotional” re-opening her pop-up shop in Kildare Village this week.

The POCO by Pippa owner opened her 14th pop-up shop last October, but had to close the store after just one week when Ireland was plunged into another Level 5 lockdown.

After nine long months, Pippa opened the doors to her Kildare Village pop-up shop on Thursday, and said she was “grateful” to everyone involved.

She wrote on Instagram: “We did it 🥳 we’re open in Kildare Village.. and when I say we I mean the whole team.”

“It takes a village to keep all the wheels in motion.. I’m so grateful to everyone involved in @pocobypippa – we are 5years old soon and I’m so proud of our continued growth.”

Speaking on her Instagram Story today, the mum-of-two said: “I had such a buzz opening the shop yesterday and there was just such a nice atmosphere, there was so many people out and about shopping in general.”

“And there were people that came to see us from all over the place, it was just so lovely meeting so many people again and it was just good vibes about the place.”

Pippa continued: “Absolutely loving our shop! I love how it looks, I love that unit we’re in it’s really nice and airy and bright…”

“If you came in yesterday just thanks so much for saying hello, coming in shopping, browsing… it was just lovely to meet so many friendly, happy people it was just such a good atmosphere.”

“I actually felt kind of emotional opening the doors… It was probably half pregnancy hormones but I felt so thankful and lucky.”

The 36-year-old is currently expecting her third child with her husband Brian Ormond.

