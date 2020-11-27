Pippa O’Connor admits she ‘couldn’t give two s***s’ about people talking behind her back

The mum-of-two has become "used" to people talking about her

Pippa O’Connor has admitted she “couldn’t give two s***s” about people talking behind her back.

Living her life in the public eye, the POCO founder has been subject to plenty of gossip over the years.

But thanks to age and experience, the mum-of-two has learned to laugh off criticism.

Speaking to VIP magazine, Pippa said: “I’m from Kildare and was always very concerned – certainly in my 20s anyway – about what the locals thought. But now? I couldn’t be further from that.”

“I know there are people talking behind my back all the time trying to bring me down. But that nearly motivates me more.”

“I laugh it off. For me now, at this stage and at this age, I couldn’t give two s***s!”

The 36-year-old continued: “POCO may be only four years old, but I have been here working in this industry since I was 18.”

“And I’ve been with Brian since as young…. I’m used to all of this. We’re used to people talking about us. In a mad way it has brought us closer together.”

When the interviewer noted that it was a “silver lining”, Pippa replied: “Well, you have to turn it around or otherwise you’d have a nervous breakdown!”

Pippa and Brian tied the knot back in 2011, and held their wedding reception at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel.

The couple have since welcomed two children – Ollie, 7, and Louis, 4.