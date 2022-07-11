Pippa Middleton welcomes third child with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child with her husband James Matthews.

According to PEOPLE, the 38-year-old gave birth to a baby girl a couple of weeks ago.

Pippa, who is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, sparked pregnancy speculation when she was spotted with a “baby bump” at the Party at the Palace concert in London last month.

Pippa Middleton is glowing in green at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/Tv4aHfXnj1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 5, 2022

Pippa and her husband James, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child in 2018 – a baby boy named Arthur Michael William.

They welcomed their second child together last March – a daughter named Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews.

James is the brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews – who is married to Irish presenter Vogue Williams.