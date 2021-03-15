The 37-year-old welcomed her first child back in 2018

Pippa Middleton welcomes her second child with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton has welcomed her second child with her husband James Matthews.

Back in December, reports emerged that Kate Middleton’s younger sister was pregnant with baby number two, with her mother Carole confirming the news earlier this month.

Pippa’s rep has revealed Pippa welcomed a baby girl, telling Goss.ie: “Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews was born around 4.22am this morning (Monday 15th March) weighing 6lbs 7oz.”

“Mother and baby are doing well,” the family spokesperson added.

Pippa married husband James in 2017, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Arthur Michael William, the following year.

HELLO! magazine first broke the news of Grace’s birth.