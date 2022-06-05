Pippa Middleton ‘expecting third child with husband James Matthews’

Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews.

The 38-year-old, who is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, sparked pregnancy speculation when she was spotted with a “baby bump” at the Party at the Palace concert in London on Saturday.

A source has since told Page Six that Pippa and James are “so happy” and Pippa is a “natural mama.”

Pippa Middleton is glowing in green at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/Tv4aHfXnj1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 5, 2022

Pippa joined a host of royals to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Saturday – including Prince Charles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Pippa and her husband James, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child in 2018 – a baby boy named Arthur Michael William.

They welcomed their second child together last March – a daughter named Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews.