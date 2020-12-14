The couple welcomed their first child Arthur in 2018

Pippa Middleton ‘expecting her second child’ with James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

The couple tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Arthur Michael William, the following year.

A source has told Page Six that Kate Middleton’s younger sister is now pregnant with baby number two.

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” the insider told the publication.

James is the the brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who welcomed his second child Gigi with wife Vogue Williams back in July.

Pippa and James tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

The 37-year-old stunned in a spectacular Giles Deacon gown on the day.