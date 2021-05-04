Pink reveals she feared she was going to die during ‘really scary’ battle with Covid-19

The singer and her four-year-old son contracted the virus last year

Pink has revealed she feared she was going to die during her “really scary” battle with Covid-19.

The singer and her four-year-old son Jameson tested positive for the deadly virus in March last year, and admitted she “thought it was over for us”.

Speaking to Mark Wright on Heart Radio, the 41-year-old said: “This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really bad and I rewrote my will…”

“You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us. I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell [my daughter] Willow how much I love her. It was really, really scary and really bad.”

“As a parent, you think about, you know, what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now?”

“And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?” the mum-of-two recalled.

Last May, Pink penned an essay for NBC News about the coronavirus pandemic and her own experience with the virus.

She wrote at the time: “Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother.”

“Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”