Piers Morgan vows to have coronavirus vaccine on live TV

Piers Morgan has vowed to have the coronavirus vaccine on live TV.

The GMB host made the promise on Twitter, as he slammed people who are already refusing to get vaccine.

The 55-year-old tweeted: “To all the anti-vaxxer Covidiots predictably now screaming that they won’t have the jab, let me say this: a) If it’s approved then I will have it done live on TV.”

“b) If you refuse to have it then no more flying for you, and no using the NHS if you get covid. Deal?”

Piers vowed to have vaccine on live TV, after Pfizer revealed their Covid-19 vaccine is proving more than 90 per cent effective in human trials.

The vaccine, developed by US company Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, is currently in Phase 3 trials – when the drug is given to thousands of people, and tested for efficacy and safety.

Based on their projections, Pfizer and BioNTech have said they expect to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.