Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after clashing with colleague over Meghan Markle

They got into a heated discussion over Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey

Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after clashing with colleague over...

Piers Morgan stormed off Good Morning Britain today, after clashing with his colleague over Meghan Markle.

On Monday, the 55-year-old was criticised over the comments he made about Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night.

During today’s GMB, Alex Beresford slammed Piers for continuously ‘trashing’ the Duchess of Sussex.

As they discussed Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah, Alex said to Piers: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme…”

“And I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to.”

Piers has previously claimed he was friendly with Meghan back in 2016, before she met Prince Harry and “ghosted” him.

Alex continued: “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her…”

Piers then stood up and said, “OK, I’m done with this,” and walked off set, saying: “Sorry, see you later, I can’t do this.”

Alex responded: “Absolutely diabolical behaviour, I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit here and listen. From 6.30 to 7am yesterday, it was incredibly hard to watch. He has the ability to come in here and talk from a position that he doesn’t fully understand.”

Twenty minutes later, Piers returned to set and slammed Alex for “launching a personal derogatory attack” on him.

Piers said: “What we need to do is talk about it in a civilised manner, considering we work on the same show on the same team.”